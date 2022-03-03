Mariska Hargitay’s Favorite ‘Law & Order’ Character Is…

With more than 1200 episodes of television produced over the past 32 years, there’s literally nothing that compares to the Law & Order franchise. As the star of Law & Order: SVU and a guest star on three other Law & Order series, Mariska Hargitay has appeared on 520 of those episodes … and counting, since the show’s already renewed through its 24th season. Over the course of all of those shows and all of those episodes, we’ve been introduced to literally hundreds of regular and recurring characters. Which one is Hargitay’s favorite of them all? She says that’s a really difficult choice to make. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mariska Hargitay)
The three Law & Order shows, including SVU and Organized Crime, air Thursday nights, starting at 8/7c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.