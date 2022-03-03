Amazon Prime Video Releases Trailer For New Espionage Thriller ‘All the Old Knives’ Starring Chris Pine

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

A modern-day espionage thriller that follows Henry (Chris Pine) as he investigates Celia (Thandiwe Newton), a past flame from their days as CIA intelligence officers in Vienna, who is now under suspicion of having been a double agent. Using flashbacks to weave together multiple timelines, All the Old Knives peels back the layers of their past romance and exposes the truth behind a devastating terrorist attack they were unable to stop.

All the Old Knives opens in theaters and streams globally on Prime Video on April 8, 2022

 

