Why Woody Harrelson Was A Bit Freaked Out Playing Larry Flynt

Woody Harrelson surprised a lot of people in the 1990s. He had, of course, risen to prominence with a role on the classic sitcom Cheers, which had earned him five Primetime Emmy Award nominations (including one win). But after Cheers aired its series finale in 1993, Harrelson set out to prove just how diverse he could be as an actor, taking roles in the erotically charged drama Indecent Proposal, Oliver Stone’s super-violent Natural Born Killers, and Milos Forman’s biopic of a man who was legendary in the porn industry, The People vs. Larry Flynt. Playing Flynt in the film earned Harrelson the first of his three Oscar nominations, but it was also a trying experience for him. He told us he blames Anthony Hopkins for that, since the two-time Oscar winner had set the bar very, very high for portraying a real-life character, and he wasn’t sure whether he could measure up. (Click on the media bar below to hear Woody Harrelson)