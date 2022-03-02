David Zucker Wanted ‘Airplane!’ To Be Seriously Funny

When Airplane! came out in 1980, it took no prisoners when it came to its comedy. As a cinematic spoof, there was no movie too mighty to escape the Zucker brothers’ stylistic parodies — from old war movies to disaster flicks to Saturday Night Fever. But the film’s master stroke, if you ask co-director/co-writer David Zucker, was a very funny script … with lines delivered by very serious actors. With an all-star dramatic cast that included Lloyd Bridges, Robert Stack, and of course, Leslie Nielsen, the movie was banking on humor coming from unexpected places. (Click on the media bar below to hear David Zucker)
Airplane! is currently streaming on Hulu and is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.