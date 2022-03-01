Young ‘Poets’ Pack Impressed Robin Williams

One of the four Oscar nominations Robin Williams received was for his role in the 1989 film Dead Poets Society, which featured him as an English teacher at an elite boys’ boarding school. His classroom was populated by a young ensemble cast that included several actors who’ve gone on to quite a bit of acclaim themselves, including Ethan Hawke, Robert Sean Leonard, and Josh Charles. (Between them, the three have been nominated for four Academy Awards, four Tony Awards, and two Primetime Emmy Awards.) At the time, though, they were all relatively unknown actors looking to make a name for themselves. Speaking to us when the film was released, Williams talked about what it was like to work with such an enthusiastic group of co-stars. (Click on the media bar below to hear Robin Williams)