Starz Renews ‘Hightown’ For Season 3
STARZ announced today that the crime drama “Hightown,” starring Monica Raymund (“Chicago Fire,” “The Good Wife”), has been renewed for a third season. The current season is available to view across all STARZ platforms.
“‘Hightown’ is such an incredible show, and we could not be happier that it’s been renewed for a third season,” said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming for STARZ. “We are excited to return to Cape Cod to see our iconic characters battle their past mistakes as well as new foes in the dangerous underworld that lies beneath this idyllic setting.”
The new season will continue to deliver on STARZ’s deep commitment to developing unique premium programming for women and underrepresented audiences, including diverse representation in front of and behind the camera.
The series from Emmy(R) Award-winner Jerry Bruckheimer (Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Top Gun: Maverick, “CSI” franchise) and Lionsgate Television is created by Rebecca Cutter (“Gotham”), who made her television directorial debut in season two. Academy Award(R)-nominated filmmaker Rachel Morrison (Mudbound, Fruitvale Station) directed two episodes of the ten-episode second season. Lead actress Monica Raymund, Brandon Sonnier (“L.A.’s Finest”), Radium Cheung (“The Sinner”), Antonio Negret (“Prodigal Son”) and Eagle Egilsson (“The Wire”) also directed.
The series stars Monica Raymund, James Badge Dale (“24,” The Kitchen), Riley Voelkel (“Roswell, New Mexico,” “The Originals”), Amaury Nolasco (“Prison Break,” “Deception”), Atkins Estimond (“The Resident,” “Lodge 49”) and Dohn Norwood (“Mindhunter,” “The Sinner”).
About “Hightown” – Season Two
In the second season of “Hightown,” the picture-perfect version of summer on Cape Cod clashes with its off-season reality. Jackie Quinones (Monica Raymund) achieving her dream of becoming a real cop, is out to do some good in this world. Thrust immediately into the crime wave of deadly carfentanyl flooding the Cape, Jackie is laser-focused on bringing down drug dealer Frankie Cuevas (Amaury Nolasco), the man Jackie holds responsible for the death of her best friend, Junior. For Jackie, it is personal but then again, for Jackie, everything is personal. When Frankie’s cousin Jorge (Luis Guzmán) joins his operation, he introduces a new level of violence and chaos. With disgraced officer Ray Abruzzo (James Badge Dale) off the force and mired in depression, Jackie finds a new partner in Leslie (Tonya Glanz), the only other female on the force. Through it all, Jackie must walk the tightrope of sobriety as she struggles to stay above an ocean of secrets, betrayal and the shame and failure of her past. Riley Voelkel, Atkins Estimond, and Dohn Norwood also star.