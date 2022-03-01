Michael Keaton: How We Brought ‘Beetlejuice’ To Life

There have been rumors, talks, and rumors of talks about asequel ever since the original film became such a huge hit in the spring of 1988. Those discussions are picking up even more steam right now, as Deadline published a report that Brad Pitt’s Plan B production company has been brought on board for the project, even though there currently isn’t a script. Beetlejuice won an Oscar in 1989 for Best Makeup, a testament to the production team’s creativity in designing the title character’s garishly ghoulish look. Michael Keaton, who played the character, at a fan Q&A event said that that there were a lot of people — including director Tim Burton — who had a hand in creating Beetlejuice’s iconic appearance. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael Keaton)
