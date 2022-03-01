‘Eve’s’ End Has Jodie Comer Curious About Villainelle

The countdown to the end of Killing Eve is on, with the first of its final eight episodes premiering last week. Over the course of the show’s first three seasons, we’ve learned a lot about the evil assassin Villanelle, the lead character played to Emmy-winning perfection by British actress Jodie Comer. Having gained such an intimate knowledge of her character over the course of the series’ first 24 episodes, we asked Comer if there are any specific questions she’s hoping will be answered in the final eight. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jodie Comer)