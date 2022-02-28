Zoë Kravitz Loved Working With Colin Farrell On ‘The Batman’ (At Least She Thinks It Was Him)

By Hollywood Outbreak

The Batman reboots the legendary crimefighter’s on-screen story in a whole new way, with Robert Pattinson starring as Bruce Wayne and his superhero alter ego, surrounded by an all-star cast of criminals, including Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, and Colin Farrell as Penguin. Kravitz was especially enthralled when she learned she’d be working with Farrell — but when it came time to shoot a scene together, she didn’t even realize it was him! (Click on the media bar below to hear Zoë Kravitz)

The Batman opens in theaters on Friday.

