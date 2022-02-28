How Nikki Bella Will Be Judging ‘AGT: Extreme’

Nikki Bella has been straddling the line between extreme sports and television for more than a decade. She’s been a championship wrestler for the WWE, and she’s also starred on the reality shows Total Divas and Total Bellas. But now that she’s retired from wrestling, she’s focusing more on her TV career, which has led her to a judge’s chair on America’s Got Talent: Extreme, the new show from AGT creatorSimon Cowell. As someone who’s seen plenty of crazy feats during her career, Bella talked about what she’s looking for in the AGT: Extreme contestants. (Click on the media bar below to hear to hear Nikki Bella)