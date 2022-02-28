How Glenn Close Found Her De Vil-ish Appearance In ‘Dalmatians’

In the original animated version of Disney’s 101 Dalmatians, we were introduced to the striking visage of its villainess, Cruella de Vil. With a greenish complexion and two-tone hair, she truly looked the part of the dogs’ worst nightmare. When the time came for Disney to shoot a live-action remake of the classic film, they turned to eight-time Oscar nominee Glenn Close to play the part. While she didn’t adopt the animated version’s emerald complexion, she did have a distinctive look that was part evil, part glamorous. When the film was released, she talked to us about how they fashioned the character’s appearance. (Click on the media bar below to hear Glenn Close)