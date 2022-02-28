‘Better’ Days Are Ending, But Pamela Adlon Could See More Ahead

After five seasons, Pamela Adlon and FX are pulling the plug on Better Things, the Emmy-nominated series about a woman trying to navigate her way through single motherhood with three daughters. It’s a show that’s kept Adlon especially busy — she co-created the series, had a hand in writing more than half of the episodes, and has been the show’s only director ever since the first season’s finale. And while she’s been more than satisfied with the show’s run, including the decision to stop after this season, Adlon says she’s not going to completely close the book on these characters, and that she could envision them coming back sometime in the future. (Click on the media bar below to hear Pamela Adlon)