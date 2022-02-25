Lionel Richie: ‘American Idol’ Still Delivers Big Winners

Lionel Richie was fortunate. When he was a young singer and musician playing with a band called The Commodores, they were signed to Motown Records after just one audition, so he knows the importance of making a good impression. Now, he’s the one looking for the new talent, as an American Idol judge. And he feels like he’s in the right place to find someone who could someday be as big as he’s been. American Idol, he says, is definitely the gold standard when it comes to television’s talent shows. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lionel Richie)
American Idol airs Sundays at 8/7c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.