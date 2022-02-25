Joseph Gordon-Levitt Was ‘Pumped’ To Figure Out Uber’s CEO

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber is based on the true story of Travis Kalanick, who helped steer the Uber ride-sharing service to unbelievable heights as its co-founder and CEO before scandal forced him to resign. In the series, he’s being played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who told us he wanted to make sure he captured the real-life character accurately from both a factual and emotional perspective. (Click on the media bar below to hear Joseph Gordon-Levitt)
Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber airs Sundays at 10/9c on Showtime.