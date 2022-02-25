Bringing Madea Back, Tyler Perry Tells Us Why She’s Still Successful

The world just can’t quit Madea, and neither can b. After originally announcing his intention to retire the character in 2019’s A Madea Family Funeral, Perry got an offer he couldn’t refuse from Netflix, and he decided that the old lady still had plenty of life left in her. The result is the new film, A Madea Homecoming, which — as usual — stars a Perry as the title character. Madea has earned many fans over the years, and Perry owes that success to being bold and unafraid to say whatever she likes.(Click on the media bar below to hear Tyler Perry)
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming is currently streaming on Netflix.