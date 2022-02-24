‘Law & Order’s’ New Future Is A ‘Present’ To Sam Waterston

Even though it signed off after a 20-year run, in a way, it’s as if Law & Order never left the airwaves. After all, the show’s format has lived on in spin-offs, including Law & Order: SVU, which is now in its 23rd season. But now, the original Law & Order has been revived, and it’s leading off a Thursday night lineup that includes its two current spin-offs, SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime. Sam Waterston, who was with Law & Order from its fifth season on, is one of two actors returning to the show for its new season (Anthony Anderson is the other), and Waterston told us it’s a tremendous opportunity to be given the chance to revisit the role he loved so much. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sam Waterston)
Law & Order airs Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.