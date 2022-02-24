‘Grey’s’ Saves Lives, And Ellen Pompeo’s Heard The Stories

In the past, we’ve talked about how the long-running success of Grey’s Anatomy is to a huge increase in the number of young women who have entered the medical field. But the show’s impact isn’t necessarily limited to those who’ve decided to become doctors. Ellen Pompeo told us she’s heard several amazing stories about Grey’s viewers who have successfully challenged their doctors’ diagnoses because of things they’ve seen on the show … and saved lives in the process. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ellen Pompeo)
