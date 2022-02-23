‘Snowfall’ Star Damson Idris Felt John Singleton’s Influence

The drug-related crime drama Snowfall first went into production all the way back in 2014, though it didn’t premiere until three years later. Having been cast as the lead on the show, Damson Idris was brought in under the tutelage of Oscar- and Emmy-nomination director John Singleton, who co-created the show and, until his death in 2019, was one of its executive producers. With the show now beginning its fifth season, Idris reflected back on some of the lessons he learned from working with Singleton. (Click on the media bar below to hear Damson Idris)