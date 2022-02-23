Only ‘Batman’ Could Turn Robert Pattinson Into A Superhero

Between movies, television, and streaming, there’s probably enough content to fill a superhero fan’s entire schedule indefinitely. Of course, not all superheroes are created equal — by virtue of their longevity and reputation, some have bigger fan bases than others. And Batman, of course, is one of the biggest. Having gone through several different filmed incarnations, the character returns next month in a new movie that stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. Interestingly, Pattinson admits he’s never been much of a fan when it comes to the idea of playing a superhero, but says there’s something about Batman that he found uniquely irresistible. (Click on the media bar below to hear Robert Pattinson)