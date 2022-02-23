Matt Damon: How A Star Was ‘Bourne’

When producer/director Doug Liman secured the rights to make The Bourne Identity into the film, he put a lot of thought into who he wanted to play the film’s protagonist, Jason Bourne. He even met with Hollywood heavyweights like Sylvester Stallone and Russell Crowe before deciding to meet with Matt Damon. One of the things Liman appreciated about Damon was the fact that he knew Damon was a fan of the character. However, when that first meeting took place, Damon had no idea he was about to land a franchise role.(Click on the media bar below to hear Matt Damon)