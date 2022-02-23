Eamonn Walker Thinks Of ‘Chicago Fire’ As Family

Having started his acting career in his native England nearly 40 years ago, Eamonn Walker has plenty of experience working on TV and movie shoots. For the past 10 years, he’s been spending many of his days and nights in Chicago, where he’s a regular on Chicago Fire and has done guest appearances on the other Chicago shows. Walker told us the experience has been a special one ever since the very beginning, when he realized he wasn’t just part of a cast, he was part of a family … and those feelings have only intensified over the past decade. (Click on the media bar below to hear Eamonn Walker)
Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.