‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ & ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Lead 2nd Annual Critics Choice Super Awards Film Nominations
The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced the nominees for the 2nd Annual Critics Choice Super Awards, honoring the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both television and movies, including Superhero, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, and Action. Winners will be revealed on Thursday, March 17.
“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” lead this year’s film nominations, with five nods apiece including Best Superhero Movie. Both Tony Leung and Simu Liu garnered Best Actor in a Superhero Movie nods for their performances in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” while Michelle Yeoh is up for Best Actress in a Superhero Movie, and Tony Leung could also take home the award for Best Villain in a Movie. The cast of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” also earned top acting nods, with both Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield recognized with Best Actor in a Superhero Movie nominations. Additionally, Zendaya is up for Best Actress in a Superhero Movie, and Willem Dafoe could take home the trophy for Best Villain in a Movie.
The full list of nominees can be found below.
FILM NOMINATIONS FOR THE 2ND ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS
BEST ACTION MOVIE
Gunpowder Milkshake
The Harder They Fall
The Last Duel
Nobody
No Time to Die
Wrath of Man
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
Dwayne Johnson – Jungle Cruise
Jonathan Majors – The Harder They Fall
Mads Mikkelsen – Riders of Justice
Liam Neeson – The Ice Road
Bob Odenkirk – Nobody
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Jodie Comer – The Last Duel
Ana de Armas – No Time to Die
Karen Gillan – Gunpowder Milkshake
Regina King – The Harder They Fall
Lashana Lynch – No Time to Die
Maggie Q – The Protégé
BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE*
Black Widow
Eternals
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
The Suicide Squad
Zack Snyder’s Justice League
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*
John Cena – The Suicide Squad
Idris Elba – The Suicide Squad
Andrew Garfield – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tony Leung – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*
Gal Gadot – Zack Snyder’s Justice League
Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
Florence Pugh – Black Widow
Margot Robbie – The Suicide Squad
Michelle Yeoh – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST HORROR MOVIE
Candyman
Last Night in Soho
Malignant
The Night House
A Quiet Place Part II
Titane
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Candyman
Nicolas Cage – Willy’s Wonderland
Dave Davis – The Vigil
Vincent Lindon – Titane
Cillian Murphy – A Quiet Place Part II
Sam Richardson – Werewolves Within
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE
Barbara Crampton – Jakob’s Wife
Rebecca Hall – The Night House
Anya-Taylor Joy – Last Night in Soho
Thomasin McKenzie – Last Night in Soho
Agathe Rousselle – Titane
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II
BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Free Guy
The Green Knight
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Swan Song
BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE
Ben Affleck – The Last Duel
Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Idris Elba – The Harder They Fall
Tony Leung – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Marina Mazepa (performer) & Ray Chase (voice) – Malignant
Tony Todd – Candyman
* Superhero categories also include Comic Book and Video Game Inspired Movies
NOMINATIONS BY FILM FOR THE 2ND ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS
A Quiet Place Part II – 3
Best Horror Movie
Best Actor in a Horror Movie – Cillian Murphy
Best Actress in a Horror Movie – Millicent Simmonds
Black Widow – 3
Best Superhero Movie
Best Actress in a Superhero Movie – Scarlett Johansson
Best Actress in a Superhero Movie – Florence Pugh
Candyman – 3
Best Horror Movie
Best Actor in a Horror Movie – Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Best Villain in a Movie – Tony Todd
Don’t Look Up – 4
Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie
Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie – Leonardo DiCaprio
Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie – Cate Blanchett
Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie – Jennifer Lawrence
Dune – 3
Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie
Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie – Timothée Chalamet
Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie – Rebecca Ferguson
Eternals – 1
Finch – 1
Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie – Tom Hanks
Free Guy – 3
Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie
Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie – Ryan Reynolds
Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie – Jodie Comer
Ghostbusters: Afterlife – 1
Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie – Mckenna Grace
Gunpowder Milkshake – 2
Best Action Movie
Best Actress in an Action Movie – Karen Gillan
Jakob’s Wife – 1
Best Actress in a Horror Movie – Barbara Crampton
Jungle Cruise – 1
Best Actor in an Action Movie – Dwayne Johnson
Last Night in Soho – 3
Best Horror Movie
Best Actress in a Horror Movie – Anya-Taylor Joy
Best Actress in a Horror Movie – Thomasin McKenzie
Malignant – 2
Best Horror Movie
Best Villain in a Movie – Marina Mazepa (performer) & Ray Chase (voice)
No Time to Die – 4
Best Action Movie
Best Actor in an Action Movie – Daniel Craig
Best Actress in an Action Movie – Ana de Armas
Best Actress in an Action Movie – Lashana Lynch
Nobody – 2
Best Action Movie
Best Actor in an Action Movie – Bob Odenkirk
Riders of Justice – 1
Best Actor in an Action Movie – Mads Mikkelsen
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – 5
Best Superhero Movie
Best Actor in a Superhero Movie – Tony Leung
Best Actor in a Superhero Movie – Simu Liu
Best Actress in a Superhero Movie – Michelle Yeoh
Best Villain in a Movie – Tony Leung
Spider-Man: No Way Home – 5
Best Superhero Movie
Best Actor in a Superhero Movie – Andrew Garfield
Best Actor in a Superhero Movie – Tom Holland
Best Actress in a Superhero Movie – Zendaya
Best Villain in a Superhero Movie – Willem Dafoe
Swan Song – 2
Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie
Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie – Mahershala Ali
The Green Knight – 3
Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie
Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie – Dev Patel
Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie – Alicia Vikander
The Harder They Fall – 4
Best Action Movie
Best Actor in an Action Movie – Jonathan Majors
Best Actress in an Action Movie – Regina King
Best Villain in a Movie – Idris Elba
The Ice Road – 1
Best Actor in an Action Movie – Liam Neeson
The Last Duel – 3
Best Action Movie
Best Actress in an Action Movie – Jodie Comer
Best Villain in a Movie – Ben Affleck
The Mitchells vs. the Machines – 1
Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie
The Night House – 2
Best Horror Movie
Best Actress in a Horror Movie – Rebecca Hall
The Protégé – 1
Best Actress in an Action Movie – Maggie Q
The Suicide Squad – 4
Best Superhero Movie
Best Actor in a Superhero Movie – John Cena
Best Actor in a Superhero Movie – Idris Elba
Best Actress in a Superhero Movie – Margot Robbie
The Vigil – 1
Best Actor in a Horror Movie – Dave Davis
Titane – 3
Best Horror Movie
Best Actor in a Horror Movie – Vincent Lindon
Best Actress in a Horror Movie – Agathe Rousselle
Werewolves Within – 1
Best Actor in a Horror Movie – Sam Richardson
Willy’s Wonderland – 1
Best Actor in a Horror Movie – Nicolas Cage
Wrath of Man – 1
Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 2
Best Superhero Movie
Best Actress in a Superhero Movie – Gal Gadot