Jennifer Lopez: ‘Marry Me’ Is Made For A Hashtag World

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
(center) Kat Valdez (Jennifer Lopez) and (center right) Lou (Chloe Coleman) with kids from Charlie Gilbert’s school in Marry Me, directed by Kat Coiro.

Social media hasn’t just changed the world — it’s also changed the way some movies look at the world. The new Jennifer LopezOwen Wilson romantic comedy, Marry Me, makes extensive use of social media in its plot. And while a movie like this could have been made in the pre-digital age, Lopez thinks the inclusion of social media definitely gives the movie an element of urgency it wouldn’t have had in the past. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jennifer Lopez)

Marry Me is now playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock.

