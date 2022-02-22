How Sterling K. Brown Brings His Work Home With Him

Although Sterling K. Brownhas been a steadily working actor since 2002, This Is Us has really helped to propel his career into the stratosphere. He’s earned Emmy Award nominations for each of the show’s seasons so far, one resulting in a win, and his profile as one of Hollywood’s finest actors has grown as a result. Of course, his This Is Us role has also endeared him to a large audience of the show’s fans, many of whom expect him to be like the character he plays, Randall Pearson. And, over time, Brown says he’s actually become more and more like Randall, which he enjoys. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sterling K. Brown)
