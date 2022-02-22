‘Abbott Elementary’ Inspiration Was All In The Family For Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson stars as a second-grade teacher in the new mockumentary-style comedy Abbott Elementary, which has been getting straight As from critics since its December debut. If it seems like the role was custom-written for Brunson … well, it was, considering she’s also the show’s creator. She told us she specifically wanted to place the show in a public school setting because of her mother, who spent most of her life working in a public school. (Click on the media bar below to hear Quinta Brunson)
Abbott Elementary airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.