Terry Kiser: Why ‘Bernie’s’ Is Still Brilliant

There’s a real art to physical comedy, and there have been few movies that required more physical comedy out of its star than Weekend at Bernie’s. After the title character’s untimely demise, he (obviously) doesn’t have any lines to speak … yet Terry Kiser still managed to steal scenes with his ability to draw laughs simply by using his body to “play dead.” Although the movie was released in the summer of 1989, it still remains a cult classic and finds new audiences all the time, while its original fans continue to watch … and continue to laugh. Speaking at a fan event, Kiser offered his thoughts on why he thinks the film continues to hit the mark after more than three decades. (Click on the media bar below to hear Terry Kiser)