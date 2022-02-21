Simon Cowell Goes ‘Extreme’ With ‘AGT’ Spin-Off

The show that Simon Cowell created more than 15 years ago, America’s Got Talent, continues to pick up steam as it ages, now spawning its second spin-off show. America’s Got Talent: Extreme puts the spotlight on competitors who engage in elaborate, daring, and difficult stunts, and Cowell’s joined at the judges’ table by pro wrestler Nikki Bella and X Games gold medalist Travis Pastrana. Everything about the show is, well, extreme, so why did Cowell feel like it was time to put the focus on these kinds of performers? (Click on the media bar below to hear Simon Cowell)
America’s Got Talent: Extreme airs Mondays at 8/7c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.