‘Homecoming’ Gives ‘All American’ A College Spin

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
All American: Homecoming: Pictured (L-R): Mitchell Edwards as Cam Watkins, Cory Hardrict as Coach Marcus Turner, Camille Hyde as Thea Mays, Geffri Maya as Simone Hicks, Peyton Alex Smith as Damon Sims, Netta Walker as Keisha McCalla, Kelly Jenrette as Amara Patterson and Sylvester Powell as JR — Photo: Matt Sayles/The CW — (C) 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

In its third season, The CW’s drama All American produced an episode that also served as a back-door pilot for a new spin-off series. The episode was well-received, so All American: Homecoming was picked up by the network, and it begins its run tonight. Nkechi Okoro Caroll is the creator and executive producer of the new show, and she talked about the show’s setting, a Historically Black College far from All American’s Southern California setting. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nkechi Okoro Caroll)

All American: Homecoming airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW.

