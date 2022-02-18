Why Tom Holland Loved Playing The Game ‘Uncharted’

Uncharted is the film adaptation of a long-running video game franchise, one that’s sold more than 40 million units of its seven titles over the years. Tom Holland, who’s spent most of the last several years playing Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, chose to take on the role of Uncharted’s protagonist, Nathan Drake, in the movie. Holland, who was 11 when the first Uncharted game was released, grew up with the series, so he’s a big fan, and he talked to us about why he loves the game. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Holland)