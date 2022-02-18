To Become ‘Mrs. Maisel,’ Rachel Brosnahan Did A Study In Stand-Up

Rachel Brosnahan has won critical acclaim (and an Emmy award) for her starring role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which just began its fourth season. If you’re unfamiliar with the show, Brosnahan’s character is a 1950s housewife who turns to stand-up comedy when her marriage fails. To get into the right mindset for the role, Brosnahan told us that she went to watch as many female comedians as she could, and she even brought her on-screen ex-husband, Michael Zegen, along for the ride. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rachel Brosnahan)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.