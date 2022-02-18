Channing Tatum Enjoying His ‘Dog’ Days With Man’s Best Friend

There is, of course, the famous Hollywood adage about how actors should avoid sharing the screen with dogs and children. But in the case of Dog, Channing Tatum has nobody to blame but himself. Tatum makes his directorial debut — helming the film along with production partner Reid Carolin — and stars in the comedy about a U.S. Army Ranger who drives a military dog to her former handler’s funeral. Tatum doesn’t mind working with a dog, though. He’s a big fan of dogs, and he told us why.(Click on the media bar below to hear Channing Tatum)