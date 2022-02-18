Ben Stiller & Patricia Arquette Reconnect In ‘Severance’

Ben Stiller’s new TV project finds him working off-screen: He’s an executive producer and primary director on the thriller Severance. The ensemble cast features some pretty big names, including Adam Scott, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette. Stiller is a big fan of Arquette’s, having directed her in the 2018 Showtime miniseries Escape at Dannemora, and after working with her then, he says he knew he wanted to get her into another one of his projects. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ben Stiller)