With ‘Marry Me,’ Jennifer Lopez Re-Enters The Rom-Com Zone

Although Jennifer Lopez made her big-screen breakthrough playing the title role in the dramatic biopic Selena, she subsequently went on to make a string of memorable romantic comedies, including The Wedding Planner and Maid in Manhattan. Now, after a four-year break from the genre, she’s returned with the new film Marry Me, and she’ll follow that up this summer with Shotgun Wedding. It’s a welcome return for Lopez, who says she’s got a real soft spot in her heart for romantic comedies. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jennifer Lopez)
Marry Meis now playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock.