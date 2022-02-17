With ‘Marry Me,’ Jennifer Lopez Re-Enters The Rom-Com Zone

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
(from left) Kat Valdez (Jennifer Lopez) and Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson) in Marry Me, directed by Kat Coiro.

Although Jennifer Lopez made her big-screen breakthrough playing the title role in the dramatic biopic Selena, she subsequently went on to make a string of memorable romantic comedies, including The Wedding Planner and Maid in Manhattan. Now, after a four-year break from the genre, she’s returned with the new film Marry Me, and she’ll follow that up this summer with Shotgun Wedding. It’s a welcome return for Lopez, who says she’s got a real soft spot in her heart for romantic comedies. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jennifer Lopez)

Marry Me is now playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak