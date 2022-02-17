‘Moonfall’ Made Halle Berry Feel Like A Real Astronaut … For A Good Reason

Many movie productions spend thousands — if not millions — of dollars on building sets that make their locations look totally authentic. But the producers of Moonfall took a different approach. Knowing that the film’s characters were going to fly into space aboard a space shuttle, they arranged a deal in which they got a real NASA space shuttle simulator to use in the film, as long as they donated it to a museum when they were finished with it. So Halle Berry and the other actors got to film their scenes in an environment that had actually been used by real astronauts as they trained for their space missions. Berry told us it really added another dimension to those scenes that took place inside the shuttle cockpit. (Click on the media bar below hear Halle Berry)