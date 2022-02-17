How John Spencer Became ‘West Wing’s’ Amazing Chief Of Staff

Being the Chief of Staff for the President of the United States is one of the most important jobs in the country, if not the world. And we can’t think of anyone who handled the position better than Leo McGarry. Alright, so he was a fictional character on The West Wing, but John Spencer was so good at playing him, we felt like he was a real person who was nothing less than awesome in a stressful job. (It was a job so stressful that it led the character to suffer a near-fatal heart attack during the show’s sixth season — a plot twist that, sadly, foreshadowed the actor’s own death the following year.) Early in the show’s run, Spencer talked to us about how West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin gave him a book that helped shape the way he played the role. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Spencer)