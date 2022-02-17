‘First Wives Club’ Was A First-Rate Experience For Diane Keaton

Historically, Hollywood has been called out many times for the lack of roles given to middle-aged actresses. So, when it came out in 1996, The First Wives Club was a startling break from the norm. Headlining the movie were three actresses over 50: Diane Keaton, Bette Midler, and Goldie Hawn. The movie topped the U.S. box office race for three weeks and broke the $100 million barrier, which was a huge milestone back then. (In 1996, only 10 films crossed that line; in 2019, before COVID, 29 films passed the century mark.) That surprised a lot of studios, which started to become more willing to feature older actresses in movies. And, of course, the success of the film helped boost the careers of its three starring actresses. , Keaton says the best thing about the movie was that they got to work together on a comedy. (Click on the media bar below to hear Diane Keaton)