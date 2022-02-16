Making ‘Showgirls,’ Elizabeth Berkley Only Danced For The Cameras

When a movie bombs as badly as the critically savaged Showgirls did, those involved might be perfectly content to leave it in the past. But not Elizabeth Berkley. Over the years, she’s come to embrace the film, in which she played a Las Vegas stripper, as the camp classic it’s turned out to be. (Some theaters even do regular screenings, with an atmosphere similar to that of The Rocky Horror Picture Show) Berkley even made a few sly and not-so-hidden allusions to the film on an episode of the new Saved By the Bell reboot, so she clearly isn’t ready to disown the film that many thought was an embarrassment. Of course, at the time, she knew she was making a clean break from her clean-cut “Saved By the Bell” persona, but when it came to preparing for the film, she says she didn’t do any dancing outside of the movie’s soundstage, and she saved all of her stripping for the shoots. (Click on the media bar below to hear Elizabeth Berkley)