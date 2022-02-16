Judd Apatow & The ‘Daunting’ Task Of Measuring Up To George Carlin

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to call George Carlin one of the greatest comedic geniuses of the 20th century. His legendary stand-up routines broke barriers and influenced several generations of new comedians. Judd Apatow, the award-winning TV/film writer, producer, and director, considers himself to be one of those working in Carlin’s shadow. Now Apatow, who co-directed a deeply affecting documentary about his late friend, Garry Shandling, has collaborated on a new documentary about Carlin, George Carlin’s American Dream. As he was making the new film, Apatow spoke about how he spent a lot of time thinking about how difficult it is for anybody — himself included — to measure up to an icon like Carlin. (Click on the media bar below to hear Judd Apatow)
George Carlin’s American Dream premieres in May on HBO.