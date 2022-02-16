Chris Pine Can’t Imagine ‘Trekking’ With Anybody Else

At an investor event, producer J.J. Abrams confirmed that a new installment of his Star Trek reboot series is on the way. His intention is to reunite the same crew that starred in the first three films, and the studio has begun reaching out to the actors, including Chris Pine, who plays the captain of the Enterprise, James Kirk. While Pine hasn’t signed on the dotted line yet, he’s hoping that he’ll be able to work with his crewmates again, because he says he’s always been a big fan of the cast. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Pine)
The new Star Trek movie is slated to start filming later this year.