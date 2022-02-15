Steve-O Of ‘Jackass’ Has A Strange (But Interesting) Way Of Looking At His Job

Some critics — OK, plenty of critics — have dismissed the Jackass TV show and movie franchise as mindless garbage, lacking any kind of redeeming social value. But Steve-O, who’s been part of the Jackass team from the start, thinks those people are completely missing the point. Steve-O says he feels like Jackass actually provides a valuable service, giving people good laughs when they need it the most, and he even describes his job with an unusual, unique title. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steve-O)
Jackass Forever is now playing in theaters.