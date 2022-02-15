Milo Ventimiglia’s Ready To Deliver In ‘This Is Us’ Finale

Whenever a television series comes to an end, there’s always plenty of pressure to “stick the landing,” to make a finale that will be creatively and emotionally satisfying for both the show’s creative team and its viewers. It’s not an easy thing to do — Hollywood is littered with finales of otherwise quality shows that critics and viewers have dismissed as disappointing, and those “missed landings” can sometimes tarnish a show’s legacy. Now, This Is Us is counting down the episodes until its finale, and there are a lot of viewers counting on the show to get it right. But Milo Ventimiglia, who stars on the show as family patriarch Jack Pearson, told us he isn’t really feeling a lot of finale-related pressure, and he feels confident the show’s writers and producers will leave everybody happy in the end. (Click on the media bar below to hear Milo Ventimiglia)
This Is Usreturns next Tuesday night (2/22) at 9/8c on NBC. Current season episodes are streaming on Peacock, while previous seasons are streaming on Hulu.