Mayim Bialik & The ‘Dumb’ Things She Says On ‘Jeopardy!’

Not every actor is cut out to be a talk show or game show host. After all, most actors are used to working with scripts, rehearsing lines, and getting multiple takes, three luxuries that aren’t available to the host of a show like Jeopardy! When you consider that, it gives you an even deeper appreciation of the late Alex Trebec, who so masterfully hosted the show for more than 36 years. Now that she’s hosting the show, Mayim Bialik — a veteran of TV comedies like Blossom and The Big Bang Theory — says she now truly understands how difficult it is to host the show, and she admits she’s still struggling to say the right things. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mayim Bialik)
Jeopardy!airs daily in syndication (check local listings in your market), and the Jeopardy! National College Championship is currently airing Tuesday-Friday nights at 8/7c, with episodes streaming the following day on Hulu.