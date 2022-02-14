‘SVU’s’ Mariska Hargitay Can’t Wait For ‘Law & Order’ To Return

After nearly a dozen years after its initial finale, the Law & Order mothership has returned. When it signed off after 20 years, it was the longest-running drama in the history of American television. During its hiatus, however, that mantle’s been grabbed by its own spinoff, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, which is now in its 23rd season. As was the case when “SVU” premiered, the Law & Order stories take place in the same TV universe, so there will be opportunities for more crossovers. SVU star Mariska Hargitay is excited about that, especially since she’s been one of Law & Order’s biggest fans through the years. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mariska Hargitay)
Law & Order premieres on Thursday, Feb 24 at 8/7c, with new episodes of SVU and Organized Crime airing after that.