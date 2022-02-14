Liza Minnelli, Michael York Recall ‘Cabaret’s’ Legendary Legacy

At a time when filmed musicals were all the rage, Cabaret managed to stand out, winning eight of the 10 Academy Awards for which it was nominated. (The other two — Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay — went to another film that’s held up pretty well over the years: The Godfather.) As Cabaret now celebrates its 50th anniversary, it continues to attract new generations of fans. Obviously, the film’s status as one of Oscar’s most-decorated musicals (only West Side Story and Gigi won more awards) has helped, but Michael York, who was one of the film’s stars, think the reasons for the film’s longevity go far beyond its accolades. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael York)
The undisputed star of the film was Liza Minnelli, who won an Oscar for her performance as Sally Bowles. It was undoubtedly the high point of her movie career, and she says she’ll never forget the experience of being in the movie, then earning that nomination. (Click on the media bar below to hear Liza Minnelli)
Cabaret is currently streaming on HBO Max and is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms..