How Dana Carvey Brought Garth To The ‘Wayne’s World’ Party

When Mike Myers brought the character of Wayne Campbell to Saturday Night Live in 1989, Wayne was a solo act. Myers had conceived and performed the character on Canadian television, but when he wanted to bring him onto SNL for Wayne’s World, he felt like something was missing: a sidekick. Enter Dana Carvey. He’d already been a part of the SNL cast since 1989, so Myers was well aware of his comic chops. The duo of Wayne and Garth proved unstoppable, to the point where the sketches grew into a pair of feature films (the first of which opened 30 years ago this week). Carvey talked to us about how the character of Garth was conceived, and how he went from a mindless mascot on TV to a fully fleshed-out character in the films. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dana Carvey)