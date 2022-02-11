Twenty Years Ago, ‘Idol’ Changed Nashville … And Luke Bryan

In 2002, Luke Bryan was one of the new kids in Nashville, having arrived from his Georgia hometown the previous year. Back then, he was trying to make a living as a songwriter, since it would still be another four years until he’d land a recording deal of his own. But something else was happening in music in 2002: the overnight success of a new television show called American Idol, a musical competition that launched more than a few careers … and more than a few copycat shows. Fast-forward 20 years, and Bryan is now a judge on Idol as it celebrates its 20th anniversary. But Bryan told us he clearly remembers the effect that Idol had on Nashville back in those early days of both the show and his music career. (Click on media bar below to hear Luke Bryan)
The 20th season of American Idol premieres February 27 at 8/7c on ABC.