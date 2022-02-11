Jennifer Lopez Has Kat-Like Features In ‘Marry Me’

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
(center) Kat Valdez (Jennifer Lopez) and (center right) Lou (Chloe Coleman) with kids from Charlie Gilbert’s school in Marry Me, directed by Kat Coiro.

In her new film, Marry Me, Jennifer Lopez plays a famous Latina pop singer, Kat Valdez. Of course, Lopez herself has a bit of experience in that arena, having sold more than 75 million records worldwide in a music career that’s generated five platinum albums and ten Top 10 hits. Of course, she hasn’t impulsively married a fan, as she does with co-star Owen Wilson in the film. So how much Kat is there in Jennifer, and how much Jennifer is there in Kat? Lopez talked to us about how her real life and the character’s reel life intersect. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jennifer Lopez)

Marry Me is now playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock.

