Becoming Biff: How Thomas F. Wilson Sealed His ‘Future’

Regardless of everything else he’s done in the past, it’s Thomas F. Wilson’s future that always follows him around, even though that future is now, technically, in our past. We all remember Wilson — from 1955, 1985, and 2015 — as the brash, tough-talking, womanizing bully Biff Tannen in the first two Back to the Future movies, and then as the character’s great-grandfather, Mad Dog Tannen, in the third. But back when he was auditioning for the film, At a fan Q &A event Wilson said he couldn’t imagine a future where he’d get the role of Biff… until he did! (Click on the media bar below to hear Thomas F. Wilson)