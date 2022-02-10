What Magic Johnson Learned From Losing The TV Talk Game

For those who were basketball fans at the time, nobody will ever forget the emergence of Earvin “Magic” Johnson — first in one of the NCAA’s most thrilling basketball tournaments, then in the NBA. As a star with the Los Angeles Lakers, Johnson was one of the brightest stars in professional basketball, and his rivalry with Larry Bird was legendary. Of course, his playing career was cut short after he was diagnosed as being HIV-positive in 1991, but he’s never given up his public persona. Johnson’s life is the subject of a new documentary, They Call Me Magic, and it will include plenty of material from his post-NBA days. That includes his ill-fated foray into late-night television, 1998’s The Magic Hour. Although it was considered to be an embarrassment (it was cancelled after just two months), Johnson says it’s a part of his life that he learned a lot from, and he’s pleased that it will be part of the documentary. (Click on the media bar below to hear Magic Johnson)
Excited to announce that my new 4-part documentary #TheyCallMeMagic, is coming to @AppleTVPlus on April 22! pic.twitter.com/YYjVWjEPlI
