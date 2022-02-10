What Magic Johnson Learned From Losing The TV Talk Game

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Earvin “Magic” Johnson in “They Call Me Magic,” premiering globally April 22, 2022 on Apple TV+.

For those who were basketball fans at the time, nobody will ever forget the emergence of Earvin “Magic” Johnson — first in one of the NCAA’s most thrilling basketball tournaments, then in the NBA. As a star with the Los Angeles Lakers, Johnson was one of the brightest stars in professional basketball, and his rivalry with Larry Bird was legendary. Of course, his playing career was cut short after he was diagnosed as being HIV-positive in 1991, but he’s never given up his public persona. Johnson’s life is the subject of a new documentary, They Call Me Magic, and it will include plenty of material from his post-NBA days. That includes his ill-fated foray into late-night television, 1998’s The Magic Hour. Although it was considered to be an embarrassment (it was cancelled after just two months), Johnson says it’s a part of his life that he learned a lot from, and he’s pleased that it will be part of the documentary. (Click on the media bar below to hear Magic Johnson)

They Call Me Magic premieres April 22 on Apple TV+.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak