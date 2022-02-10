Sofia Vergara Knew ‘Modern Family’ Was Special From The Start

For 11 seasons, viewers loved watching the trials and tribulations of the Pritchett, Dunphy, and Tucker families on the documentary-style comedy Modern Family. The show, created by Emmy Award-winning writers/producers Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd, was an instant hit with nine Emmy nominations (and three wins) in its first season — the first of 80 nominations and 22 wins over the course of the show. Clearly, the quality of the comedy was there from the very start, and Sofia Vergara, who earned four nominations for her role as Gloria Pritchett, told us there was a certain magical quality about the show, cast, and crew from Day One. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sofia Vergara)